Soapchat: Actor Carlo Rota talks role as Jenz Sidwell on General Hospital

In a recent interview on ABC7 Chicago's Soap Chat, actor Carlo Rota opened up about his role as the villainous Jenz Sidwell on General Hospital.

In a recent interview on ABC7 Chicago's Soap Chat, actor Carlo Rota opened up about his role as the villainous Jenz Sidwell on General Hospital.

In a recent interview on ABC7 Chicago's Soap Chat, actor Carlo Rota opened up about his role as the villainous Jenz Sidwell on General Hospital.

In a recent interview on ABC7 Chicago's Soap Chat, actor Carlo Rota opened up about his role as the villainous Jenz Sidwell on General Hospital.

In a recent interview on ABC7 Chicago's Soap Chat, actor Carlo Rota opened up about his role as the villainous Jenz Sidwell on General Hospital. Sidwell, introduced in 2024, has quickly become a key antagonist in the show, creating tension with characters like Sonny.

Rota discussed how his diverse career path, which included working as a chef before turning to acting, has shaped his approach to playing Sidwell. "The role is a huge leap, and it's been exciting to dive into such a complex character," he said.

Fans have seen Sidwell make bold moves, including taking over Wyndemere Castle, sparking intrigue about his plans for Port Charles. Rota hinted at more shocking twists in the character's storyline. To watch General Hospital, click here.