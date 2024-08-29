WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

SOAPCHAT: Rick Hearst is back on General Hospital as 'Ric Lansing'

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Thursday, August 29, 2024 3:35PM
SOAPCHAT: Rick Heart is back on General Hospital as 'Ric Lansing'
Tracy and Diane speak with Rick Hearst, who plays Ric Lansing on the show.

'SoapChat' is now a feature on ABC 7 Eyewitness News 7 a.m. streaming newscast, with Tracy Butler and Diane Pathieu. Every Thursday during the digital show, the pair will give their dish of the drama happening in Port Charles in the daytime soap opera.

On the latest segment of the series, Butler and Pathieu spoke with Rick Hearst, who plays Ric Lansing on the show. You can watch Ric on General Hospital weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC 7.

To learn more about General Hospital, click here.

Click here to connect with Rick.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW