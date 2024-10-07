WATCH LIVE

Person stabbed at Soldier Field after Bears game, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Maher Kawash WLS logo
Monday, October 7, 2024 2:05AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was stabbed Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field after a Bears game.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. at the sports venue, Chicago police said.

A male victim, whose age was yet known, was involved in an argument with a 41-year-old man who produced a knife, police said.

The victim was cut on the face and shoulder, police said. He was picked up by first responders outside of the Bears stadium in downtown and was taken to Northwestern Hospital, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson told ABC7.

Police said the 41-year-old man was arrested and the victim is at the hospital but is expected to be okay. Their exact age was not yet known.

The circumstances surrounding the verbal altercation that led up to the stabbing were also not immediately known.

The Chicago Bears held a home game earlier in the day at Soldier Field against the Carolina Panthers.

