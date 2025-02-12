Sonya Massey's family to speak as Sangamon County approves $10M settlement

Massey fatally shot at Springfield home last July by former Deputy Sean Grayson after she called 911

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Sangamon County Board has approved a $10 million settlement for the family of Sonya Massey.

Massey was shot and killed in her kitchen by a county sheriff's deputy last July.

Wednesday, on what would have been her 37th birthday, Sonya Massey's family is expected to speak on the settlement.

The county board approved the settlement during its Tuesday meeting after "extensive" confidential discussions between the county and Massey family.

Sangamon County Board Chair Andy Van Meter released a memo that was shared before the Tuesday settlement vote.

Van Meter writes in part, "No price paid can take back the actions of a rogue former deputy, but this agreement is an effort to provide some measure of recompense to the Massey family for their unimaginable loss. The county remains committed to working with the community to strengthen policies to try to ensure tragedies like this never happen again."

Sonya Massey was shot and killed in her kitchen by former county sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson last July after calling 9-1-1 about a possible intruder.

Grayson, who was fired, is facing first degree murder charges in Massey's death. He remains in jail, awaiting trial on murder charges.