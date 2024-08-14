Sonya Massey's family to speak about Sangamon Co. Sheriff's retirement, push legislation in her name

Attorney Ben Crump and the family of Sonya Massey will hold a news conference on Wednesday in response to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell's retirement.

Attorney Ben Crump and the family of Sonya Massey will hold a news conference on Wednesday in response to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell's retirement.

Attorney Ben Crump and the family of Sonya Massey will hold a news conference on Wednesday in response to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell's retirement.

Attorney Ben Crump and the family of Sonya Massey will hold a news conference on Wednesday in response to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell's retirement.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of Sonya Massey and their attorney will talk about the sudden retirement of Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell.

Campbell has faced calls to resign from many in the community as well as Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

After initially saying he keep his position, Campbell announced he would retire by the end of the month last Friday.

RELATED | Sangamon County sheriff says he's retiring at end of August, cites Sonya Massey murder blowback

On Wednesday, Massey's family and their attorney Ben Crump are expected to hold a press conference in Springfield to comment on Campbell's retirement plan.

Family members are also expected to push for legislation in Massey's name.

Former Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson shot and killed Massey inside her Springfield home in July after Massey called 911 to report a possible intruder.

RELATED: Sonya Massey, mom called 911 multiple times in days before her death

Sean Grayson, the 30-year-old Sangamon County sheriff's deputy who has since been fired from the agency, was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of first-degree murder and one count each of aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct in connection with the July 6 shooting at Massey's home near Springfield.

Grayson has held six different jobs in law enforcement since 2020. He also had two DUIs on his record before entering law enforcement.

In an interview with ABC News, Campbell said Grayson's background did not strike him as a red flag.

"The fact that multiple agencies is a plus the way we look at it, he was not fired from any of them," Campbell said at the time.

The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday.