Illinois Supreme Court expected to make SAFE-T Act ruling Tuesday

The Illinois Supreme Court Safe-T Act ruling is expected Tuesday to decide if the law's cash bail provision is constitutional.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Supreme Court is expected to announce its ruling Tuesday on the future of cash bail in the state.

Governor JB Pritzker signed the SAFE-T Act into law last year. It eliminates cash bail.

The cash bail provision was to go into effect Jan. 1, but it was challenged by lawsuits from prosecutors and sheriffs across the state

Last December, a judge in Kankakee County ruled the provision was unconstitutional.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed an appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court, which heard arguments in the case last March.