SOPHY Hyde Park welcomes moms for a relaxing weekend getaway

ByRamona Meadors WLS logo
Sunday, February 16, 2025 4:16PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- We all know a mom that could use a weekend getaway. That's why SOPHY Hyde Park is calling all moms to the hotel for a "momcation" for spring break.

The self-care weekend begins March 8. It is hosted by Jenny LeFlore, the founder of Mama Fresh Chicago.

Check-in will begin at 3 p.m. in the SOPHY hotel's stylish and welcoming lobby, where guests will be greeted with a glass of champagne.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., SOPHY's OPUS suite and 7th floor rooms will be filled with vendors offering wellness and beauty experiences, shopping, wine and spirits tastings and much more to help mom relax.

There will also be live podcast recording sessions, and meaningful discussions on the intersection of motherhood, art, and creativity.

This is an exclusive event for ticket holders only.

Guests must book a room reservation at the SOPHY Hyde Park to participate.

To reserve a room visit https://sophyhotel.com/.

