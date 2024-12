Sounds of the season from the Kenwood Academy high school concert choir

Members of the Kenwood Academy high school concert choir stopped by ABC7 Eyewitness to spread some holiday cheer.

Members of the Kenwood Academy high school concert choir stopped by ABC7 Eyewitness to spread some holiday cheer.

Members of the Kenwood Academy high school concert choir stopped by ABC7 Eyewitness to spread some holiday cheer.

Members of the Kenwood Academy high school concert choir stopped by ABC7 Eyewitness to spread some holiday cheer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Kenwood Academy high school concert choir stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness to spread some holiday cheer. The director of choral activities, Richard Nunley, Jr. said the choir started about 55 years ago. Nunley was joined by 60 members of the group of singers.

To connect with the leaders of the Kenwood Academy high school concert choir, click here.