COPA releases video of South Austin police shooting that killed stabbing suspect, wounded victim

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 9:16PM
COPA releases video of a South Austin, Chicago police shooting that killed a stabbing suspect and hurt the victim in the 300-block of Cicero Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's new bodycam video of a Chicago police shooting ended with one man dead and another injured back in May.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Tuesday released video clips from the incident.

The shooting happened on May 27. Police said a man, who claimed he was being attacked by another man with a knife, flagged two officers down in the 300-block of Cicero Avenue.

As police got out of their cruiser, the fight intensified. Two men were on the ground with one of them stabbing the other multiple times.

After telling the man to stop, the officers discharged their weapons, hitting both men. ABC7 froze the video at that point.

The man with the knife died. The man on the ground was hurt but survived.

The cousin of the man who died claims he was acting in self-defense. COPA is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

