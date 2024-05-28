Officers fatally shoot stabbing suspect, wound victim on West Side, Chicago police say

A Chicago police shooting on Cicero Avenue left a stabbing suspect dead and the man he was attacking wounded, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police officers shot and killed a suspect with a knife and wounded a man he was attacking on the West Side Monday night, police said.

Officers were patrolling in the 300-block of South Cicero Avenue at about 11:10 p.m. when police said they saw a man attempting to stab another man in the street.

Officers ordered the man to drop the knife and deescalate, but the man continued his attack, police said.

Police said officers fired at the suspect after the suspect failed to comply, hitting the man and also the victim. Officers said they immediately rendered aid to the offender and victim.

The suspect was transported to Mt, Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Two officers were also transported to a hospital for observation, police said.

The incident is under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for a minimum of 30 days.