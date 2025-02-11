COPA releases video of South Austin shootout involving off-duty CPD officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video of a shooting involving an off-duty Chicago police officer that happened back in December.

COPA said two off-duty officers were in a car with three other people in the South Austin neighborhood's 1000-block of South Mayfield Avenue early on Dec. 14.

That's when someone got out of another car and began shooting at the car with the officers inside, COPA said.

A civilian was hurt, and one of the off-duty officers returned fire.

That officer has been relieved of their police powers while the investigation continues.

