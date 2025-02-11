24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
COPA releases video of South Austin shootout involving off-duty CPD officer

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 11, 2025 11:20PM
Video shows West Side shootout involving off-duty CPD officer: COPA
COPA released video of a South Austin shooting in Chicago involving an off-duty police officer. It happened in the 1000-block of South Mayfield Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video of a shooting involving an off-duty Chicago police officer that happened back in December.

COPA said two off-duty officers were in a car with three other people in the South Austin neighborhood's 1000-block of South Mayfield Avenue early on Dec. 14.

That's when someone got out of another car and began shooting at the car with the officers inside, COPA said.

A civilian was hurt, and one of the off-duty officers returned fire.

That officer has been relieved of their police powers while the investigation continues.

