Chicago shooting: Man found shot to death in South Austin, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally shot on the West Side on Monday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the South Austin neighborhood's 4800-block of West West End Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call and discovered a 33-year-old man on the ground. He had been shot multiple times in the face and arms.

The Chicago Fire Department treated the victim on the scene and transported him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

