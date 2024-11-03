24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Bicyclist shot during argument in South Loop: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, November 3, 2024 12:52AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bicyclist was shot during an argument in the South Loop on Saturday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1100-block of South Wabash Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

A 23-year-old man was riding a bike when he got into an argument with another person, identified only as male.

The argument became physical, and that's when the offender took out a gun and fired a shot at the bicyclist, police said.

The victim, shot in the lower back, was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

The suspected shooter fled the scene eastbound on Roosevelt Road on a blue bicycle.

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

