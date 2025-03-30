South Loop Farmers Market extends schedule at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The South Loop Farmers Market will keep the indoor winter market open for a couple more months.

The market located in the Water Tower Place was originally set to end this Sunday, March 30.

However, organizers decided to keep the Sunday events open through May 18.

Located on the mall's fourth floor, the market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at 835 N. Michigan Avenue.

The market offers more than 75 vendors of fresh produce, preserved veggies, cheeses and meats, snacks and lunch options.

Other activities include arts and crafts, a kids' play zone with puppets, dating events, friend mixers and chef-led cooking demos.

The South Loop Indoor Farmers Market will be closed on Easter Sunday.

The farmers market is free and validates two hours of parking, accoridng to the website.

It is also pet friendly. Most vendors accept credit cards, however some only take cash.