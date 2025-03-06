Chicago summer festivals 2025: Music, food, street festivals happening across the city | See list

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking for things to do in Chicago this summer? Here are some free and paid events happening across the city.

Chicago Farmers Markets begin in May and go through October. See more: ChicagoFarmersMarkets.us

Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony and Parade is happening on May 24th.

Millennium Park Summer Workouts at the Great Lawn start on May 17th.

Chicago Blues Festival will be held June 5th to the 8th.

Millennium Park Summer Music Series, featuring 10 free concerts begins on June 26.

Chicago Gospel Music Festival is happening at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion on July 12.

Millennium Park Summer Film Series will be on Tuesdays starting on July 1.

The Chicago Air and Water Show begins with a rehearsal on August 15 followed by a two-day show.

Chicago House Music Conference & Festival is happening on August 22 and 23.

Chicago Jazz Festival will be held from August 28 to the 31.

Taste of Chicago starts up on September 5th. See more: TasteofChicago.us

World Music Festival Chicago begins on Sept. 26 through Oct. 5.

Other iconic festivals include Sueños Chicago, Lollapalooza 2025 and Summerfest 2025 in Milwaukee.

To learn more about events organized by Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events,click here.