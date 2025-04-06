Concealed-Carry License holder injured in South Shore shootout: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Concealed-Carry License holder was injured in a South Side shootout on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to the South Shore neighborhood's 6900-block of South Crandon Avenue around 5 a.m.

A 38-year-old man was standing outside when someone in a group opened fire, police said. The victim, who has a valid FOID card and CCL, returned fire.

The victim, shot the buttocks, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The offenders fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle in an unknown direction.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

