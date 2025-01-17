Annual interfaith breakfast held on South Side to celebrate MLK Jr.'s legacy, his impact on Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago HBCU Alumni choir opened up the city's annual interfaith breakfast to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday morning.

The event brings elected leaders and community members together to celebrate the legacy of King and his impact on Chicago.

"When he came to Chicago, he was facing a whole other beast. He was facing the democratic machine. He was facing decades of segregation. He was facing decades of systematic racism. He came here and dared to challenge all of that," said urban historian Shermann "Dilla" Thomas.

This year's theme is "Building a Chicago of Hope and Opportunity."

"We have to remain clear and hopeful that the vision for the future will ultimately unite the righteous on the planet to ensure that the struggle won't be in vain over the next several years. Even as America's character becomes revealed, so will Chicago? Chicago will serve as a protected progressive haven than it has always been, and even the road or even an underground railroad, Chicago," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Spencer Leak Senior, Larry Huggins, and Dr. Bishop Horace E. Smith received the Champion of Freedom Award.

The men were recognized for their commitment to their communities and for honoring King's dream of equality.

"Word can't express how honorable this is for me. MLK was a drum major for peace," Huggins said.