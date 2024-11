Spare-off after Thanksgiving at the bowling alley

The staff members joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about how bowling has been the one of the go-to activities for family during the holidays.

The staff members joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about how bowling has been the one of the go-to activities for family during the holidays.

The staff members joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about how bowling has been the one of the go-to activities for family during the holidays.

The staff members joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about how bowling has been the one of the go-to activities for family during the holidays.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Diversey River Bowl has been a staple of the the northside of Chicago for 38 years. The staff members joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about how bowling has been the one of the go-to activities for family during the holidays. Mark Iverson, the president of the bowling alley spoke about the history of the facility and the correct way for bowlers to grip the ball.

To connect with the Diversity River Bowl team, click here.