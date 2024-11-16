Special Olympians face-off in IL floor hockey tournament at Bedford Park's Wintrust Sports Complex

Special Olympians faced off in the 2024 Special Olympics Illinois State Floor Hockey Tournament at Bedford Park's Wintrust Sports Complex.

Special Olympians faced off in the 2024 Special Olympics Illinois State Floor Hockey Tournament at Bedford Park's Wintrust Sports Complex.

Special Olympians faced off in the 2024 Special Olympics Illinois State Floor Hockey Tournament at Bedford Park's Wintrust Sports Complex.

Special Olympians faced off in the 2024 Special Olympics Illinois State Floor Hockey Tournament at Bedford Park's Wintrust Sports Complex.

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Competition is in the air and on the courts inside Bedford Park's Wintrust Sports Complex.

Saturday marked the 2024 Special Olympics Illinois State Floor Hockey Tournament.

"It means everything to them. It is a level they have worked so hard for," said Brianna Beers.

Beers is one of the organizers for the massive tournament.

She said more than 500 athletes and nearly three dozen teams from across the state are squaring off in this weekend's competition.

"I think at the end of the day, our athletes walk away with a sense of pride and self-worth in themselves. A great feeling that I worked so hard and I deserve to be here," said Beers.

"You get such a rapore with the players and there's a vast variety of personalities," said Floyd Schwartz.

Coach Schwartz brought his team the Galaxy all the way from Southern Illinois, not far from St. Louis, to compete this weekend.

"Just watching one guy score today, how he celebrated. He's never played the game before and seeing the excitement on his face is fun to watch," said Schwartz.

"I really enjoy the sport, I really do," said athlete Jordan Derossett.

Derossett plays all positions on the Galaxy and said there's nothing like working hard as a team.

"A lot of us were getting tired but we did our best and we kinda won it," said Derosett.

Liz Rancourt plays for the Black Sheep and is just thrilled to be playing ahead of her big day.

"Next week is my birthday," said Rancourt.

