5 ways to protect your home, vacant property from squatters: 'Don't want to make a home a target'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For weeks now, the ABC7 I-team has heard from several people who said squatters moved into their homes and refused to leave.

Squatting cases have become a growing problem in Illinois, but the I-Team has tips on how to squatter proof a home.

ABC7's recent stories on alleged squatting cases have gotten a lot of people talking. Many have reached out to the I-Team, asking how is this possible and what can be done to protect a property.

There are some tips that could make a huge difference if a squatter shows up at a home.

Homeowners in the Chicagoland area have had similar stories. They told the I-Team that strangers moved into their vacant homes and refused to leave.

Real estate attorney Mo Dadkhah said the squatting problem in Illinois is getting worse, but there are ways to "squatter proof" a home.

"We don't want to make a home a target," Dadkhah said. "So, we want to do everything we can to deter squatters from moving into a home."

Step one: Install cameras, even if the home is vacant

"If you have a camera, and you can catch somebody in the act that shouldn't be there, call 911," Dadkhah said. "That's a trespass or breaking and entering. The police can show up and stop them from moving in... but, if they've gotten into the home and made it look like they've established residence there, when the police show up, they can't determine if the lease is valid or not... to catch the squatter in the act is very, very important."

Step two: Avoid lock boxes that are easy to break

'If someone can get into this box and if there's a key in it, that key unlocks the door obviously," Dadkhah said. "Some of the smaller lock boxes are not hard to break into. I've gone to some showings where the code is 1234. Try to make the code more difficult."

He said if a lock box is a must to help a realtor show a home, owners should try getting one that's more sophisticated that you can be tracked on a phone.

Step three: Ditch the "for sale" sign

"If the property is vacant... it's another piece of information that somebody has this home is listed," Dadkhah said. "And if they look inside, now it's vacant, that's a target."

Step four: Add window treatments so people can't see what's inside

"Squatters are typically casing homes. They're looking into windows," Dadkhah said. 'Shut your blinds, put up curtains so that it doesn't look like the home is vacant."

Step five: Consider installing a security system

"And if it goes off, similar to having a camera in your home, you can call 911," Dadkhah said. "I promise the homeowner that's a much smaller fee to pay, than having to actually get a squatter out of your home, over the long period it takes to get them out."

The final tip is to become friendly with neighbors and ask them to reach out if they see anyone coming in and out of the home.

The I-team spoke with one homeowner in Evergreen Park. He said his neighbor called him with a family moved into his property. The police came quickly and got them out.

