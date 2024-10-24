Homeowner sues for sloppy, unfinished cabinets, says contractor is holding heirloom hostage

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- A St. Charles homeowner is suing their contractor and his company for sloppy and unfinished cabinet work she paid tens of thousands of dollars for, and also said they're holding an heirloom antique stove hostage.

Kelly Scalise said her kitchen may look like a beautiful renovation at first glance, but when you start inspecting the cabinets the flaws are impossible to miss.

There are nails sticking out, uneven gaps, rough edges, and chipped and peeling paint. Some cabinets are too shallow, so if you put a plate inside them the door won't close all the way. There are also different shades of white, creating mismatched cabinets in one area.

Another cabinet that was meant for appliances is unfinished, so there's no shelving inside and wires were left hanging down. Some have no stoppers, and others have panels coming loose from the frame, exposing unfinished and unpainted areas. In other spots, there are visible cracks.

Scalise showed the I-Team receipts that show she paid almost $47,000 out of a $63,000 contract agreement with ArmorWood Refinishing in West Chicago. She said the work started in May 2024, but the contractor stopped showing up in June.

"I had trust and faith in him that he was going to fulfill what he said he was going to do. And it was it wasn't a nightmare trying to even get him to come to work. We had to beg him to come to work. He was constantly giving us delays and excuses," she said.

Scalise said some cabinets are so bad, she removed them from the pantry area and replaced them already.

She filed a lawsuit listing complaints about the work and demanding her money back. The lawsuit also alleges the contractor was supposed to return an antique stove, but he said he still has it.

"So every time I look at that empty space, I'm reminded of a family heirloom that I no longer have," she said. "He won't give it to me."

The contractor responded to the I-Team by sending a photo of the project and saying, "My attorney is involved, and the customer owes ArmorWood 2 invoices from 2 estimates. A large balance is owed. The customer is lying."

Court documents show the contractor put a lien on the Scalise's home, claiming non-payment on additional work like the backsplash and countertop. Scalise said ArmorWood did not complete that additional work and she said they had to other contractors to finish those projects.

"It's very frustrating. It's heartbreaking. I mean, we put a lot of money into this kitchen for we didn't get what we paid for," Scalise said.

To avoid a dispute with a contractor, experts say you should have a contract that outlines the schedule of the work and scope of the work. You'll likely have to put down a deposit, but you should pay in thirds as the project progresses.

Also remember to get referrals and do your research on anyone you hire.

