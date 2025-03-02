24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
St. Damian School 7th grade volleyball team win White Division 2025 Tournament

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Sunday, March 2, 2025
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A volleyball team made their school proud over the weekend.

Seventh graders at St. Damian School defeated St. Catherine School. at the Southside Catholic Conference championship game on Friday night.

The White Division 2025 Tournament was held at Mother McCauley High School on the city's South Side.

Courtesy: Zambrano Family

"We are very proud of our girls for coming together, especially after losing the first set, to battle back to win the last two sets and the championship," Coach Laura Limon said. "This was a rematch from last year's championship game where our team placed second to St. Catherine's team, coached by Jen Kotyluk, so it was quite rewarding for the girls to win this year."

Last year, the team won the 6 Blue Division tournament, moving to the 7 White Division tournament.

