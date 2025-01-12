New Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade queen crowned

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has a new Saint Patrick's Day Parade queen.

Cara Walsh was crowned Sunday at the Plumbers Local Union Hall.

ABC7 will be sharing more information about the new queen just before the Chicago Saint Patrick's Day Parade in March.

The judges for Sunday's contest included ABC7 General Manager John Idler.

The Chicago Saint Patrick's Day Parade will be celebrating its 70th anniversary when it steps off Saturday, March 15.

The reigning St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen Grace O'Connor joined ABC7 last month to talk about what the duties of being a queen of the parade are and how the contest for a new queen works.