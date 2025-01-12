24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, January 12, 2025 11:46PM
New Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade queen crowned
Cara Walsh was selected as the new Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade queen on Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has a new Saint Patrick's Day Parade queen.

Cara Walsh was crowned Sunday at the Plumbers Local Union Hall.

ABC7 will be sharing more information about the new queen just before the Chicago Saint Patrick's Day Parade in March.

The judges for Sunday's contest included ABC7 General Manager John Idler.

The Chicago Saint Patrick's Day Parade will be celebrating its 70th anniversary when it steps off Saturday, March 15.

LAST YEAR'S PARADE | ABC7 celebrates St. Patrick's Day in Chicago | Watch full parade special

The reigning St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen Grace O'Connor joined ABC7 last month to talk about what the duties of being a queen of the parade are and how the contest for a new queen works.

This year is the 70th annual parade and you could be the next parade queen.
