Starbucks expands parental leave benefits; triples time for birth parents

New parents who work at Starbucks will soon be getting a lot more time off.

Starting this spring, the coffee shop giant is tripling the parental leave for birth mothers who work at least 20 hours per week.

Birth parents will receive up to 18 weeks of fully paid leave, and non-birth parents will receive up to 12 weeks of leave at full pay.

Starbucks said paid leave is reported as a leading benefit employees care about.

"Our success starts and ends with our green apron partners. That's why making Starbucks the unrivaled best job in retail is core to our Back to Starbucks plan," CEO Brian Niccol said in a letter to employees.