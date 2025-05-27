State lawmakers seek to cover budget shortfall, avoid doomsday deadline for mass transportation

Chicago transit officials have been stressing the need for hundreds of millions of dollars for the CTA, Metra and Pace to avoid massive layoffs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- State lawmakers are now down to the final week of this legislative session, grappling with how to cover a budget shortfall and also, how to avoid a doomsday deadline for mass transportation.

Transit officials have been stressing the need for hundreds of millions of dollars for the CTA, Metra and Pace to avoid massive layoffs. Lawmakers in Springfield have been feeling the sense of urgency to get things done with time running out.

With the legislative session on track to wrap up by May 31, the pressure is on to find a way to fund mass transit.

"We're going to have to have a fully funded, well-supported transit system, safe, affordable and reliable, you know. And you know, again, there's no secret that we have to move with some expediency to ensure that the funding is there," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Lawmakers in Springfield have been working down to the wire to pass a balanced budget in a very challenging year with revenue shortfalls and pending cuts in federal funding.

"We're not trying to just close the books on a budget for the state of Illinois, but we're trying to close gaps in access and equity and accountability. And that's not easy in a very tough fiscal environment," said Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago.

But before addressing any transit funding bills, lawmakers are working to revamp the governance for the transit agencies under a new entity replacing the Regional Transportation Authority.

The RTA says mass transit needs $771 million next year to avoid layoffs and cuts to service.

"We know, once again, that we find ourselves in a precarious budget situation, but we also know that doing nothing is not an option, and so, we've got some long days and nights ahead here in this last week in Springfield," Buckner said.

Johnson is also optimistic that the city's requests, which include a 911 surcharge tax and school funding for special education and transportation, will come through.

"You know, there's nothing that's guaranteed, and our work continues there to ensure that the ask that we have for the people of Chicago, that those asks become realized. Now, there's always room to negotiate, and there's different forms in which these asks can be delivered," Johnson said.

Lawmakers are discussing various new revenue sources, but while negotiators talk through them, they are keeping those ideas private.

Lawmakers have until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. to pass a balanced budget. And once again, they are expecting to work right up until the end to get the budget passed.