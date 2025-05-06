Gov. JB Pritzker to testify to Congress on sanctuary policies, House Oversight Committee says

Pres. Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities, which could have a huge impact on Chicago.

President Trump is threatening to withhold funding from sanctuary cities, which could impact Chicago. Governor Pritzker has been called to testify.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will testify about his state's sanctuary policies next month, the House Oversight Committee said in a statement on X.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will also appear before the Congressional committee on June 12, the statement said.

The X post reads, "Sanctuary Governors will TESTIFY on June 12 on how their states' policies are SHIELDING criminal illegal aliens and jeopardizing Americans' safety."

Republican House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer initially requested "documents and communications" related to Illinois' sanctuary policies, and invited Pritzker to testify at a May 15 hearing.

The governor's spokesperson responded to that request.

"Let's call this what this is: another partisan dog and pony show. Illinois' Trust Act - which was signed into law by a Republican - is fully compliant with federal law and ensures law enforcement can focus on doing their actual jobs while empowering all members of the public - regardless of immigration status - to feel comfortable calling law enforcement to seek help, report crimes, and cooperate in investigations. We are reviewing the request for documentation and the Governor is evaluating whether he should take time from his busy schedule serving the people of Illinois to educate the House GOP on these matters," Pritzker's press secretary, Alex Gough, said in a statement.

"Well, there are perils and there are advantages. He has been working very hard to enhance his reputation on the national stage," ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington said about the possibility of Pritzker testifying to Congress. "But he's going to be on the hot seat, and he's going to be questioned very intensely."

Republicans on the committee want to press the governors about their state's sanctuary policies, after Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and other mayors testified to Congress about the same topic.

"Because the House Republicans were not able to land anything against Chicago, they are trying the same performative routine again with the Governor this time. We know these policies keep our neighbors safe and it was an honor to stand up for Chicago's values on a national stage. I know that if Governor Pritzker decides to attend, he will defend our state and our people with pride," Johnson said in a statement.

Illinois U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood said in a statement, "For the past six years, Governor Pritzker has ignored his oath of office by encouraging and harboring illegal immigrants in our state. He continues to prioritize the needs of illegal immigrants rather than his own citizens. Governor Pritzker has championed sanctuary city policies that have endangered Illinois families and cost the taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars. I applaud the House Oversight Committee and Chairman James Comer for allowing Illinoisians to finally hear why their governor continues to go down the path of blatantly disregarding the United States federal immigration laws."

This comes as President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities, which could have a huge impact on Chicago.

Trump made the funding withdrawal threat on social media last month. Although, it's not clear if the move would be legal or not.

"No more Sanctuary Cities! They protect the Criminals, not the Victims. They are disgracing our Country, and are being mocked all over the World. Working on papers to withhold all Federal Funding for any City or State that allows these Death Traps to exist!!!" Trump said.

Concerns about federal funding being withheld from Chicago have been looming for quite some time.

The city anticipates receiving approximately $3.5 billion in federal grant money this year.

Losing that would have a drastic impact on the city budget.

"And that's a huge number to chop. You know, that will definitely have an impact on the operations of the city, everything from homelessness services to streets resurfacing, construction. I mean, it runs the gamut as to what the city would stand to lose under such a draconian cut," said 28th Ward Ald. Jason Ervin, chairman of the Budget Committee.

The potential loss of funds could impact improvement projects and security at O'Hare and Midway, the planned extension of the CTA's Red Line and funding for the Chicago Police Department that includes more than $50 million for an urban securities initiative.

The city provides more than $17 million in grants to day care centers to help offset the cost for qualifying families. The owner of Lil' Scholars Learning Center says the impact would be devastating for his families.

The facility on the Near West Side cares for 40 children.

"It would be monumental because we have a number of families that attend our facility who receive subsidies, and it allows that family, that mom, that dad, to drop a child off in an environment where it's safe and healthy, and they can go to work," Steven Coles said.

Johnson has made it clear on numerous occasions that Chicago will not be bullied into changing its Welcoming City ordinance.

"The City of Chicago complies with all federal and state laws. Mayor Johnson's administration will vigorously defend Chicagoans from any unconstitutional or unlawful attempts to strip residents of the funding and services that they are entitled to. The Department of Law will continue to assess any correspondence from the Trump administration that may impact Chicagoans in any way," Johnson's office said in a statement.

The rub for the president centers around the aspect of those laws that prohibit local law enforcement from cooperating in civil deportation matters.

The city of Chicago, which is already strapped for cash, has vowed a legal challenge to any attempt by Trump to withhold funding.

But the threat to withhold funding is just one of the ways the president's policies are affecting Chicago.

Organizers of this year's Cinco de Mayo parade in Pilsen canceled that event because of the administration's immigration crackdown.

The president's global tariffs are also taking a bite out of Chicago's important tourism industry, along with many local businesses.