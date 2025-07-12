24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
At least 1 dead in Stevenson Expressway rollover crash in Darien: Illinois State Police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 12, 2025 12:25PM
DARIEN, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person died in a Stevenson Expressway crash in the southwest suburbs early Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said one vehicle was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 55 southbound, north of Cass Avenue, in Darien just after 5 a.m.

At least one person died in the crash.

Lane closures are in place. ISP said the investigation is active and did not immediately say when lanes might reopen.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

