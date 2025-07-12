At least 1 dead in Stevenson Expressway rollover crash in Darien: Illinois State Police

DARIEN, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person died in a Stevenson Expressway crash in the southwest suburbs early Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said one vehicle was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 55 southbound, north of Cass Avenue, in Darien just after 5 a.m.

At least one person died in the crash.

Lane closures are in place. ISP said the investigation is active and did not immediately say when lanes might reopen.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.