Stevenson Expressway inbound lanes partially closed at Pulaski for police activity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The inbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway are partially closed at Pulaski due to police activity, officials said Wednesday evening.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications tweeted out the lane closures just after 6:30 p.m.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

OEMC did not give any details about the police activity or what kind of incident sparked it.

How long lanes will remain closed was not immediately known.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.