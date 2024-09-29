WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot to death in Streamwood; multiple in custody, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, September 29, 2024 6:39PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot to death in the far north suburbs on Sunday, according to police.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 300-block of Cedar Cirle in Streamwood, police said.

A 24-year-old man from Elgin was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said this was an isolated event and there was no threat to the public.

Multiple people are in custody; however, police have not released any details.

Nobody has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave a message on the confidential tipline at 630-736-3719.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW