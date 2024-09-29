Man shot to death in Streamwood; multiple in custody, police say

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot to death in the far north suburbs on Sunday, according to police.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 300-block of Cedar Cirle in Streamwood, police said.

A 24-year-old man from Elgin was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said this was an isolated event and there was no threat to the public.

Multiple people are in custody; however, police have not released any details.

Nobody has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave a message on the confidential tipline at 630-736-3719.

