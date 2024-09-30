Man shot to death near Streamwood birthday party identified by police; multiple in custody

A 24-year-old Elgin man was shot to death at a child's birthday party in Streamwood, Illinois on Sunday. SWAT police took multiple people in custody.

A 24-year-old Elgin man was shot to death at a child's birthday party in Streamwood, Illinois on Sunday. SWAT police took multiple people in custody.

A 24-year-old Elgin man was shot to death at a child's birthday party in Streamwood, Illinois on Sunday. SWAT police took multiple people in custody.

A 24-year-old Elgin man was shot to death at a child's birthday party in Streamwood, Illinois on Sunday. SWAT police took multiple people in custody.

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A man shot to death in the northwest suburbs on Sunday has been identified by police.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 300-block of Cedar Circle in Streamwood, police said.

Neighbors said the gunshots were fired on the street after a fight broke out involving several people who had been at a children's birthday party at the house in question.

24-year-old Sergio Lira of Elgin was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died according to police.

READ ALSO | Man shot to death in Streamwood, multiple in custody, police say; residents on lockdown for hours

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Multiple people are in custody; however, police have not released any details on a nearly 10-hour lockdown of the neighborhood as residents told ABC7 they were asked to shelter in place following the shooting.

Police said this was an isolated event and there was no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave a message on the confidential tipline at 630-736-3719.

