Student, parent arrested after making threat involving weapon to students at Minooka school: police

MINOOKA, Ill. (WLS) -- A student and parent have been arrested, after making a threat to students at a south suburban school, police said in a Facebook post Friday.

The Minooka Police Department investigated a report of a threat involving a potential weapon directed toward the students at the Minooka Intermediate School.

Due to the student's parent's unwillingness to fully cooperate and the nature of the threat, police executed a search warrant at the family's home in the 200-block of Menominee Street, officials said.

The threat was deemed not viable, but the parent was arrested for violating the Firearms Child Protection Act, police said.

The student was arrested for felony disorderly conduct, and released from custody.

All unsecured firearms were removed from the family's home, as well, police said.