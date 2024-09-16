Threat forces Joliet Public School District 86 schools to switch to remote learning

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A threat has forced several Joliet schools to switch to remote learning Monday.

Joliet Township High School will stay open, but there will be changes.

The threat appears to have originated online according to the Joliet Police Department and although at this point they are saying there is no credible evidence to support the threat, there are a variety of measures being taken to make sure students are safe.

On the one hand, Joliet Public School District 86 has instituted an e-learning day for all of its 21 schools while Joliet Township High School District 204's two schools will be open, but they have said all students will be searched upon entry.

This, as according to the districts the threat that is circulating states that, "All schools in Joliet will have 2 students with a weapon inside each school."

A statement from the police department said in part, "We will be providing an increased presence to school locations within the Joliet area overnight and during arrival times to those schools that are proceeding with an in-person school day. Officers will work to monitor and maintain a safe environment for all."

Police do insist that this threat is unsubstantiated, but of course because of its nature these increased security steps are needed as they continue to investigate. Residents are also being encouraged to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious at this time.

It is the second threat to impact Joliet schools within the last few days. On Friday, police responded to Joliet West after a rumor broke out that there was a weapon inside the school. The school was searched and nothing was found.