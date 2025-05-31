Studies show strong links between poverty and violence in Chicago

Block clubs and other community-driven programs offer ways for people to connect to deter violence.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In an effort to create safer neighborhoods, Chicagoans are interrupting violence at its roots.

Studies have long shown strong links between poverty, joblessness, and violence.

While violence interrupters and elected officials may differ in their approach to the problem, they all agree that the lack of economic opportunity is a root cause.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker have pledged millions to violence-prevention and victim-services programs.

Jim Daley from South Side Weekly joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about a report with Illinois Answers.