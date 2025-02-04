2025 Sueños Chicago lineup includes Peso Pluma, Shakira, Grupo Frontera

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The full lineup has been released for Chicago's Sueños festival.

Headliners include Shakira, Peso Pluma, Don Omar and Grupo Frontera.

Sueños will take place May 24 and 25 in Grant Park. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 6th at noon.

Peso Pluma was the first to be confirmed for the 2025 festival. Last year, the Mexican musician's set was canceled after severe weather forced evacuations.

Sharing the stage on Saturday with Shakira and Peso Pluma include: Arcangel, El Alfa, Oscar Maydon, Gordo, Dei V, Maria Becerra, El Malilla, NSQK, DJ Luian, Caleb Calloway, Reggaeronlandia, Chan, DJ Fredy Fresco

On Sunday, Wisin, Tito Double P, Jhayco, Deorro, Kapo, Omar Courtz, Bellakath, Gonzy, Legallyrxxx, Sorry Papi, 3BallMTY, Victor Cardenas and Dynamiqo will take the stage.

Sunday's headliner is Don Omar with a special performance by Grupo Frontera.

Visit www.suenosmusicfestival.com for more information.