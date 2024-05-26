Day 2 of Sueños Festival new start time, cuts artists from lineup

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the weekend's premier events in Grant Park had a delayed start on Sunday due to the chance of strong storms.

Sueños Festival features more than 25 Latin artists in a two-day event.

On Saturday thousands of festival-goers enjoyed music from Rauw Alejandro, Young Miko, Ivan Cornejo, Bizarrap, among other artists.

As storms made their way across the Chicago Area, organizers announced doors will open around 4 p.m. Initially doors were set to open at noon, according to the website.

Organizers asked festival-goers to head to Grant Park after 3 p.m. and also reminded the public that umbrellas are not allowed.

"Due to the storm, the artist setups were delayed and we need more time to make sure they are able to play the best show with no technical issues," organizers said. "Once we open please be patient as we process everyone into the site."

Delilah, Alexis y Fido, Bad Gyal, Gabito Ballesteros and Manuel Turizo appeared to be cut from the Sunday's lineup.

The new set time shows Jowell y Randy, Mora, Maluma and Peso Pluma.

To see the lineup set time, click here.

