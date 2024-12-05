Batavia man killed in suburban crash identified, Kane Co. sheriff says

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash, according to Kane Co. officials.

The crash happened on Saturday in the 2S800-block of Bliss Road in Sugar Grove Township.

At about 2:53 a.m. a man was driving a Chevrolet Impala northbound on Bliss Road when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole.

He was identified as Ariel Martinez, 48, of Batavia, Illinois.

Martinez was extricated from the car and rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office confirmed Martinez was wearing a seatbelt during the crash, however airbags did not deploy.

Martinez was a Chicago Golden Gloves boxer, family members said.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday at St Rita of Cascia Catholic Church in Aurora at 10 a.m.

