Summer program helping young kids afford to play golf

There's a program this summer that gets young people on dozens of different Chicago area golf courses for $5 a round.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The game of golf is challenging physically and mentally, but it can be a game-changer socially. Now it is more affordable, than ever, for young people.

Josiah Jipp, a teen golfer and June Cimiono, with Bank of America Chicago joined ABC7 to talk about the "Golf With Us" program for ages 6-18.

For a one-year membership to youth on course, you have to sign up by this Saturday. Visit bofa.com/golfwithus for more information.

