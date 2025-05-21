Summer program helping young kids afford to play golf

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 21, 2025 5:03PM
There's a program this summer that gets young people on dozens of different Chicago area golf courses for $5 a round.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The game of golf is challenging physically and mentally, but it can be a game-changer socially. Now it is more affordable, than ever, for young people.

There's a program this summer that gets young people on dozens of different Chicago area golf courses for $5 a round.

Josiah Jipp, a teen golfer and June Cimiono, with Bank of America Chicago joined ABC7 to talk about the "Golf With Us" program for ages 6-18.

For a one-year membership to youth on course, you have to sign up by this Saturday. Visit bofa.com/golfwithus for more information.

