Supporting caregivers navigate end-of-life pet decisions

"Lap of Love" helps pet owners navigate the pain and anxiety management as the end-of-life of a pet. Doctor Amy Myers and Doctor Miranda Shaw works with "Lap of Love." The doctors were also joined by "Sugar," the dog and its caregiver, Colleen Petrik. Sugar is currently going through treatment with "Lap of Love." To connect with the Lap of Love team, click here.