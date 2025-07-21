Woman charged with murder in boy's drowning in Lake Michigan, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has been charged with murder in the drowning of a one-year-old boy on the South Side Friday, Chicago police said.
The video in this story is from a previous report
Monday morning, police said Surah Amon, 31, of Chicago has been charged with two counts of murder.
Police said they rushed to the 7000-block of S. South Shore Drive on Friday at about 9:45 p.m.
Investigators said a 31-year-old woman was in the water when they arrived.
They later learned the woman allegedly drowned the boy. Chicago Fire's Marine Unit recovered the boy.
The infant was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital where he died.