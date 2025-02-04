Surge in executives hiring personal security after United Healthcare CEO murder

Since the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, companies are hiring security to keep C-suit execs safe. Luigi Mangione was charged.

Since the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, companies are hiring security to keep C-suit execs safe. Luigi Mangione was charged.

Since the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, companies are hiring security to keep C-suit execs safe. Luigi Mangione was charged.

Since the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, companies are hiring security to keep C-suit execs safe. Luigi Mangione was charged.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The calculated killing of a health insurance company executive in December was caught on surveillance cameras. In the hours after, panicked requests poured into security firms.

Some companies are hiring armed security officers to help keep C-suite execs safe. Others are relying on technology for personal safety.

This surge in security requests came after a weekday morning murder in midtown Manhattan. Luigi Mangione now faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted of federal murder charges in the December 4th killing of United Healthcare's chief executive, Brian Thompson.

"There's such divisiveness in our country. People blame CEOs of companies, owners of banks, for almost everything. I am shocked though, that a CEO of a company didn't have security around him walking around the streets in New York City," retired Miami Beach police chief and V2 Global partner Donald De Lucca told the I-Team.

The execution-style killing triggered a flurry of calls to private security firms.

READ MORE: How Luigi Mangione's notebook helped federal prosecutors build their case against accused CEO killer

"We've seen our number of requests, for executive protection specifically, have definitely more than doubled since this has happened," said Evan Nardone, chief technology officer of St. Moritz Security Services.

The company operates in Chicago and 40 offices across the country.

"While we want to be helpful in these times of reaction, the key focus for us is, how do we help you become more prepared going forward," said Nardone.

Even when security measures are in place, security teams tell the I-Team, sometimes execs ditch their protection.

"And those can be challenges as well, that you know, proving to someone that they need protection in times like these," Nardone told the I-Team.

UnitedHealthcare CEO killing: Who is Mangione's 'veteran' New York lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo?

Because executive security is so sensitive, local C-suite execs we reached out to declined to talk about their security plans.

"It has forced the HR departments and safety departments in these companies to re-evaluate to what extent their employees are safe and secure," said Kuvrr President & CEO Sanjeev Arora.

Kuvrr is headquartered in Glenview.

Their technology can track people, valuable property; even food.

One organization's leader who uses Kuvrr's Safe Walk app allowed us to follow her during a walk near work.

"It's truly a virtual guard. The second you have any sense of safety concerns, you have somebody that's with you," said Kuvrr Vice President Scott Lorenz.

"We cover all three aspects of it, whether they are at their offices, at their home or in transit," said Arora.

Other layers of security they can provide include satellite location coverage, panic buttons and access to emergency response plans. Kuvrr execs say they're able to share real time situational awareness during a crisis.

Families are even using the technology for college students and aging parents.

"This is where our app and our panic button, which is very discreet, comes in handy," says Arora.

"I believe that it's just the beginning. We're going to see a proliferation of these security companies to protect high profile individuals," said former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.

The entrepreneur tells the I-Team he still uses private security.

"It's not over the top. It usually is light, but it's enough to make sure, God forbid, if there is an incident or an attempt or whatever it may be, that you are adequately prepared," said Levine.

Despite extra protection, some warn there is no way to be 100% secure.

"With as complex as our world is, there is no silver bullet. There's nothing that you can point to and say this will solve everything," said Nardone.

Security experts say the threats are serious. A study found that more than half of the 300 companies they surveyed reported their CEO received physical threats.