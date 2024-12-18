Local heart attack survivor shares her story

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While being aware of the signs of a heart attack and taking steps to reduce your risk are important all year long, the American Heart Association says that's especially critical during the next few weeks.

A study published in Circulation, the flagship journal of the American Heart Association, reported that more cardiac deaths occur in the U.S. on Dec. 25 than on any other day of the year, followed by Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

A local survivor, Christine Betz, faced this reality head-on after suffering a heart attack during the holiday season. Betz began experiencing chest pains while walking her dog on December 26, 2020, but initially dismissed the symptoms as aftereffects of enjoying rich holiday food with family.

Betz is grateful for her survival story, and for the ability to learn more about healthy living, which allows her to continue enjoying holidays with her loved ones.

"Life is too short. Whether you like to travel or you like to see friends or do things, do it because you never know when it could happen to you that you can pass away," she said.