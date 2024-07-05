WATCH LIVE

Suspect in custody after SWAT response in Lincoln Park: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 5, 2024 2:38PM
A suspect is in custody after a Lincoln Park SWAT team response in the 2100-block of North Sheffield Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect is in custody after a SWAT situation on the North Side early Friday, Chicago police said.

Police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the Lincoln Park neighborhood's 2100-block of North Sheffield Avenue at about 3 a.m.

A female victim told officers that a male offender was inside a home, possibly with a gun, police said. Authorities did not immediately provide information about their ages.

Officers placed the offender in custody at 6:35 a.m. without incident, police said. SWAT has cleared the scene.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

