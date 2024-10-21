Bad crash involving SUV, motorcycle shuts down street in Countryside: police

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- South suburban police are at the scene of a bad crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle on Monday evening.
Chopper 7 was over the scene near West 58th Street and LaGrange Road just after 5 p.m.
Investigators said LaGrange Road is closed in both directions between 55th Street and Joliet Road.
The closure is expected to last a few hours.
So, far there is no word on any injuries.
Police are encouraged people to avoid the area.
Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.