Sylvia L. Jones' Sounds Like Joy Writer's Retreat lets you learn from top Hollywood writers

If you've dreamed of writing for movies or television, a one-of-a-kind writing retreat can give you access to some of the top names in the business.

If you've dreamed of writing for movies or television, a one-of-a-kind writing retreat can give you access to some of the top names in the business.

If you've dreamed of writing for movies or television, a one-of-a-kind writing retreat can give you access to some of the top names in the business.

If you've dreamed of writing for movies or television, a one-of-a-kind writing retreat can give you access to some of the top names in the business.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you've dreamed of writing for movies or television, a one-of-a-kind writing retreat can give you access to some of the top names in the business.

Sylvia L. Jones, who worked as a news producer for more than 20 years before moving to Chicago and making the leap into TV, is now accepting manuscripts for the Sounds Like Joy Writer's Retreat. The aspiring writers whose work is accepted will get an insider's look at the TV industry and a rare opportunity to have their scripts read by agents at A3 Artists Agency and Radar Pictures.

Jones sat down with ABC7, where she used to work, to discuss her journey from news to entertainment, writing for shows like "The CHI" and "Power Book IV: Force," her retreat and how she hopes she can help aspiring writers.

The retreat is three days long, from September 5 to 8, at the Loews Hotel in downtown Chicago. For more information and how to register, visit the retreat's website here.

