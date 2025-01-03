Taking care of your mental health in the wake of mass murder situations

FRESNO, Calif. -- Tragic events like the New Orleans New Year's Truck attack that killed 14 people, can take a toll on your mental health.

"There's nothing that we can do to help. We don't help the situation by entering into it. So, all we could do is stand by and watch. And to see immediately dead bodies laying in the street, both directions is something that nobody should have to see in the beginning of the new year. It's heart-wrenching," said Annica and Paul, who witnessed the New Orleans attack.

The French Quarter catastrophe is playing on repeat for those on the frontlines of the chaos.

"There were just bodies and the screams. I mean, you can't, you can't unthink about, you know, un-hear that. It was chaos and very, very scary," said witness, Kimberly Stricklin.

But even for those across the country, you may also be dealing with some effects.

"The collective trauma is just people who are watching what's going on, who's hearing what's going on. Even social media keeps repeating it. So, a lot of times people are getting affected with traumatic experience, or even flashbacks, because of what they're seeing online," said Fresno Clinical social worker Jessica Hudson.

Hudson specializes in trauma and grief, and says to make sure you are giving yourself breaks from talking about the events.

She says it is also important to recognize when you do need to discuss the situation, whether you are an adult or child.

"When kids hear about mass shootings or hear kids hear about major tragedies, they automatically internalize. So, making sure you're discussing with your children about how it is a rarity, how you can protect them as much as possible," said Hudson.

"If you are having a reaction, honor your reaction, honor your feeling, but just know when it's time to actually get help from someone else."

Something eyewitnesses know they will also have to seek soon.

"There's no doubt we're, we're gonna have to go find some counseling for this. This is, I mean, we haven't really had a moment of not thinking about this since it happened," said Annica and Paul.

Hudson also says to make sure you are not bottling any of what you are feeling in because holding in your feelings, can cause other symptoms later.

