24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Quick Tip: How to avoid falling for a tariff scam

Jason Knowles Image
ByJason Knowles WLS logo
Thursday, April 17, 2025 12:42AM
Quick Tip: How to avoid falling for a tariff scam
Tariff scams are fooling consumers into thinking they owe money tied to President Donald Trump's proposed policies. Here's how to avoid them.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tariff scam tip.

The new scheme is tricking people into thinking they owe money for tariffs, tied to President Donald Trump's proposed policies.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The cybersecurity group Aura says fake emails and texts claim to come from federal agencies, and demand urgent payment.

They often have links mimicking government websites.

Quick Tip: How to make sure passwords are secure

If you're getting messages asking for tariff payments, it's a scam.

Consumers only pay for tariffs if companies raise prices of goods to cover the tariff, which they are charged.

Never click on unexpected payment links. Don't trust urgent messages demanding money.

Check the source. Real government sites end in ".gov," and they won't message you asking for money.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW