Quick Tip: How to avoid falling for a tariff scam

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tariff scam tip.

The new scheme is tricking people into thinking they owe money for tariffs, tied to President Donald Trump's proposed policies.

The cybersecurity group Aura says fake emails and texts claim to come from federal agencies, and demand urgent payment.

They often have links mimicking government websites.

If you're getting messages asking for tariff payments, it's a scam.

Consumers only pay for tariffs if companies raise prices of goods to cover the tariff, which they are charged.

Never click on unexpected payment links. Don't trust urgent messages demanding money.

Check the source. Real government sites end in ".gov," and they won't message you asking for money.