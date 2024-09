Taste of Chicago returns to Grant Park Friday with full food, music lineup

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Taste of Chicago returns to Grant Park Friday through Sunday!

Crews have been setting up for the event.

More than 40 vendors and 17 food trucks will serve up dishes.

Grammy winner Cee-Lo Green will take the main stage Friday night.

There will also be a dance stage with a wide variety of genres pumping through the speakers, including salsa, flamenco, hip-hop, bhangra, house and more.

The Taste runs from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day and admission is free.

Credit cards are accepted by all food vendors and no food tickets will be sold.

Food vendors include:

-90 Miles Cuban Café,

-African Food Palace,

-Arepa George,

-Arun's Thai Restaurant,

-Badou Senegalese Cuisine,

-Banato,

-Billy Goat Tavern,

-BJ's Market & Bakery,

-Chicago Eats Market,

-Chicago's Doghouse,

-Churro Factory (Xurro),

-Connie's Pizza,

-Cumin Club Indian Kitchen,

-Donut Dudes,

-Doom Street Eats,

-Eli's Cheesecake,

-Esperanza Kitchen Delights,

-Franco's Ristorante,

-Frannie's Café,

-Gaby's Funnel Cakes,

-Harold's Chicken,

-JJ Thai Street Food,

-Josephine's Cooking,

-Lou Malnati's Pizzeria,

-Mano Modern Café,

-Moore Poppin Chicago Gourmet Popcorn,

-Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant,

-Ponce Restaurant,

-Porkchop,

-Robinson's No. 1 Ribs,

-Sapori Trattoria,

-Seoul Taco,

-Star of Siam Thai Restaurant,

-Tacotlán,

-Tandoor Char House,

-The Original Rainbow Cone,

-The Sole Ingredient Catering,

-Yum Dum, Yvolina's Tamales,

-Zeitlin's Delicatessen.

Taste of Chicago - Main Stage Schedule

Friday, September 6

5 p.m. Amira Jazeera

6 p.m. Jon B.

7 p.m. CeeLo Green

Saturday, September 7

5 p.m. Nino Augustine

6 p.m. La Doña

7 p.m. Yahritza y Su Esencia

Sunday, September 8

5 p.m. To be announced

6 p.m. Robert DeLong

7 p.m. Atlas Genius

Taste of Chicago - Goose Island Stage Schedule

Friday, September 6

11 a.m. Second City Country Dance

2:20 p.m. Andrew Sa

3:40 p.m. Liam Taylor

5:00 p.m. Elizabeth Moen

6:20 p.m. Gabacho

7:25 p.m. Toyacoyah

Saturday, September 7

11 a.m. Hillery Banks

12:30 p.m. DJ Cymba

2:10 p.m. Zia Jenaye

2:35 p.m. T Star Verse

3:40 p.m. Heavy Crownz

5:00 p.m. Piwa

6:20 p.m. Asha Imuno

7:25 p.m. DJ Hotrod

Sunday, September 8

11 a.m. Barragoon

12:30 p.m. Jamal Smallz

2:20 p.m. Kopano

3:40 p.m. Cabeza de Chivo

5:00 p.m. Abel

6:20 p.m. MJ Nebreda

7:25 p.m. DJ Iggy

Taste of Chicago - SummerDance Schedule

Friday, September 6

Music by Jo-Z

11:45 a.m. Salsa / Laura Flores (La Mecca Dance)

12:45 p.m. Hustle / Nino DiGiulio (May I Have This Dance)

1:45 p.m. Flamenco / Amanda Ramirez

2:45 p.m. Footwork / Mike D. (Creation Global)

Saturday, September 7

Music by DJ Miss Bhalla

12:30 p.m. Eli's Cheesecake Cutting

1 p.m. Bachata / Latin Rhythms

2 p.m. Bhangra / Ajanta Chakraborty (Bollywood & Culture Groove)

3 p.m. Afrobeats / Imania Detry (Ayodele Druman Dance)

4 p.m. Hip Hop / Nathalie (Urbanity Dance Chicago)

Sunday, September 8

Music by Ranee

11:45 a.m. Line Dance / Vero Sagredo (Steadfast Dance Center)

12:45 p.m. K-Pop / Chemical X

1:45 p.m. Regional Mexicano / Ballet Folklorico de Chicago

2:45 p.m. House / Vero Sagredo (Steadfast Dance Center)