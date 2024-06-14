Taxi driver killed in I-88 hit-and-run crash in Naperville: ISP

Illinois State Police said a taxi driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-88 in Naperville Thursday night.

Illinois State Police said a taxi driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-88 in Naperville Thursday night.

Illinois State Police said a taxi driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-88 in Naperville Thursday night.

Illinois State Police said a taxi driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-88 in Naperville Thursday night.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A taxi driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-88 in Naperville Thursday night, Illinois State Police said.

The crash involving a Nissan SUV taxi and an Audi occurred on the outbound I-88 just west of Winfield Road just before 11 p.m., police said.

The taxi driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

The driver of the Audi left the car and ran off from the scene and is not in custody, police said.

I-88 was shut down for the investigation and has since reopened.