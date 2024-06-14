WATCH LIVE

Taxi driver killed in I-88 hit-and-run crash in Naperville: ISP

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Jessica D'Onofrio WLS logo
Friday, June 14, 2024 10:56AM
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A taxi driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-88 in Naperville Thursday night, Illinois State Police said.

The crash involving a Nissan SUV taxi and an Audi occurred on the outbound I-88 just west of Winfield Road just before 11 p.m., police said.

The taxi driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

The driver of the Audi left the car and ran off from the scene and is not in custody, police said.

I-88 was shut down for the investigation and has since reopened.

