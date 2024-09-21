Taylor Casey missing: Fundraiser benefits family of Chicago woman missing from Bahamas since June

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fundraiser Saturday will benefit the family of Taylor Casey, the Chicago woman who disappeared in June during a trip to the Bahamas.

The event took place at Mama Africa's Marketplace in South Shore.

There was sound healing, massage demos and movement exercise for those who took part in the fundraiser.

Casey's mother, Colette Seymore, said she's been overwhelmed by the support.

"I've never seen a love like this, in my 69 years of living, really I haven't," Seymore said. " I haven't seen a love like this, as when my child came missing, and how everybody encamped around me and my family to help and support and bring Taylor home."

The money will be used to pay for private investigations, legal fees and other expenses.