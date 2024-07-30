Taylor Casey update: $10K reward offered in search for Chicago woman missing from Bahamas

Since her disappearance, her family pleaded the American government to get involved in the search.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the disappearance of Chicago woman Taylor Casey, who has been missing for over a month in the Bahamas.

Friends and family announced the reward in a news release Tuesday.

The Chicago woman was in the midst of a month-long retreat with Yoga Retreat Bahamas on Paradise Island to become a yoga instructor when she stopped showing up to classes on June 20. She was last seen on June 19.

Her family said last week they believed there is some prejudice involved since 42-year-old Casey is transgender.

The chief superintendent of police was suspended from the force earlier this month, in an unrelated matter.

The family has also retained attorney John Q. Kelly, and is not aware of any new leads, the release said.

