WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Taylor Casey update: $10K reward offered in search for Chicago woman missing from Bahamas

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 30, 2024 6:13PM
Officials clarify 'misstatements' in Taylor Casey's disappearance
Since her disappearance, her family pleaded the American government to get involved in the search.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the disappearance of Chicago woman Taylor Casey, who has been missing for over a month in the Bahamas.

Friends and family announced the reward in a news release Tuesday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The Chicago woman was in the midst of a month-long retreat with Yoga Retreat Bahamas on Paradise Island to become a yoga instructor when she stopped showing up to classes on June 20. She was last seen on June 19.

Her family said last week they believed there is some prejudice involved since 42-year-old Casey is transgender.

SEE MORE: Officials assure 'full' investigation in search for Taylor Casey, cooperation with US government

The chief superintendent of police was suspended from the force earlier this month, in an unrelated matter.

The family has also retained attorney John Q. Kelly, and is not aware of any new leads, the release said.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW